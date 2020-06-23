© Pixabay

Layoffs awaits Nokia’s French subsidiary – over 1000 jobs at risk

The Finnish telecom company is reportedly planning to reduce the number of employees at its French subsidiary, Alcatel-Lucent International, by almost a third of its local workforce.

Nokia is planning to cut 1’233 jobs at its French Alcatel-Lucent subsidiary, according to a report from Reuters citing the CFE-CGC union. Since Reuters initial report the telecom company has confirmed the plan saying that the reduction of the workforce was necessary due to significant cost pressures. In a written statement to Reuters, Thierry Boisnon, president of Nokia in France says that: “Nokia will continue to be a major employer in France with a strong foothold in R&D, sales and services, which will enable us to develop and execute our customers’ projects efficiently.”