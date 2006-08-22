Energy saving chips received grants of £1 million

Researchers at Swansea University have been granted £1 million through the Department of Trade and Investment's technology transfer competition for its energy saving chip research.

"The Assembly Government is actively assisting collaboration between industry and academia to further increase the R&D capacity of Wales," Andrew Davies, Wales' minister for enterprise innovation and networks, explained in a statement.



"The technology has the capacity to make a significant impact both on next-generation industrial competitiveness and on sustainability issues in the field of engineering," Petar Igic, the director of the Swansea Center, said in the statement.