© AT&S PCB | June 23, 2020
AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant
The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.
Due to the global weakness in demand in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, AT&S has registerd a decline in orders for the AT&S production facility in Fehring. Due to the current situation in these industries, a sensible utilisation of the production capacities cannot be maintained. The planning envisages the short-time working measures to be set for the next three months; if the currently very volatile situation has largely normalised by then, normal operation can then be resumed. Of its 10,000 employees worldwide, AT&S currently employs 400 people at its Fehring location, 320 of whom are affected by short-time work. AT&S produces products for the automotive and industrial electronics industries in Fehring. Despite the current weakness in demand, both sectors are growth sectors due to trends such as e-mobility, autonomous driving, digitalisation in industry, etc. The corresponding growth impulses can therefore be expected again after an economic recovery.
Top semiconductor suppliers defy weak market conditions in Q1 Defying a decline in market revenue, the world’s top-10 semiconductor suppliers managed to generate revenue growth of 2.1% in the first quarter, as the companies benefitted from a COVID-19-driven increase in PC and server sales.
Layoffs awaits Nokia’s French subsidiary – over 1000 jobs at risk The Finnish telecom company is reportedly planning to reduce the number of employees at its French subsidiary, Alcatel-Lucent International, by almost a third of its local workforce.
Jabil keeps performing in the midst of the global pandemic “Our ability to deliver strong cash flows and solid revenue growth in the midst of a global pandemic suggests we’re doing something right,” says Jabil CEO, Mark Mondello.
BASF’s battery materials plants in Europe advance as planned The German chemicals specialist says that it remains on schedule to start up its new plants in 2022.
AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.
NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.
Isola opens expanded R&D lab at new HQ The designer and developer of copper-clad laminates and fabrication materials, has officially opened an expansive R&D and analytical services laboratory at the company’s new global headquarters in Chandler, Arizona.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts May 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.35 billion in billings worldwide in May 2020, according SEMI.
Medtronic and Foxconn partner to increase ventilator production The companies aim to produce 10'000 Puritan Bennett 560 ventilators together in the United States over the next year.
Tight Supply of DDI to Persist in 2H20 According to TrendForce, foundries have maintained a high level of capacity utilisation in 1H20 in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critical Manufacturing Partners with SDG S.r.l. in Italy Critical Manufacturing, an ASM PT company, has appointed SDG S.r.l. as its manufacturers’ representative for the SMT and Electronics Assembly Market in Italy, Malta and Albania.
Tring invests to expand its PCB services Bosnian electronic development and manufacturing company, Tring d.o.o. has made a new investment in its PCB manufacturing equipment and technology.
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
CABEX expands production facility CABEX Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of SCHURTER, is massively expanding its production facility and capacity to meet future requirements.
Swedish EMS provider lands new big deal Swedish EMS provider, NOTE, is reaping the benefits of an increase in demand from one of its international industrial customers.
Dyconex moves to reduce lead times has paid offerings The PCB manufacturer is recording its first results from its scheme to reduce the lead time in manufacturing – and over the past eight months, production flow has been improved.
Hisense's Velenje factory starts production in January 2021 The management of Hisense Group has confirmed the decision to establish a new TV set factory in Velenje.
Patrick Macdonald is ESCATEC’s new CEO Swiss-owned ESCATEC Group has announced the appointment of industry specialist, Patrick Macdonald, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Wales preferred as Britishvolt eyes location for Gigafactory Battery manufacturer Britishvolt has narrowed down its selection down to two promising sites for the UK's first 30 plus GWh gigafactory, from an initial 42 locations, with Bro Tathan in South Wales leading the way.
Xpeng Motors opens new EV manufacturing plant Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle and technology company, has opened the doors to its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
TCL Electronics to increase its stake in SEMP TCL to 80% Chinese manufacturer, TCL Electronics, says that will spend a maximum price of BRL 325 million (USD 64.32 million) to double its stake in the Brazil-based joint venture SEMP TCL to 80% via its subsidiary TCL NL.
Latvian company receives EU funding LightSpace Technologies has been selected for a EUR 2.25 million grant from the new European Innovation Council coronavirus program.
CHIPS for America Act to increase manufacturing in the U.S. Facing a 50% decline in the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity over the past 20 years, the U.S. congress has introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS for America Act), highlighted by a federal investment tax credit (ITC).Load more news