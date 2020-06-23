© AT&S

AT&S uses short-time work for the Fehring plant

The PCB manufacturer AT&S has decided to take advantage of temporary short-time working as a stop-gap measure for the AT&S Fehring (Austrian) location, starting on July 1, 2020.

Due to the global weakness in demand in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, AT&S has registerd a decline in orders for the AT&S production facility in Fehring. Due to the current situation in these industries, a sensible utilisation of the production capacities cannot be maintained. The planning envisages the short-time working measures to be set for the next three months; if the currently very volatile situation has largely normalised by then, normal operation can then be resumed. Of its 10,000 employees worldwide, AT&S currently employs 400 people at its Fehring location, 320 of whom are affected by short-time work. AT&S produces products for the automotive and industrial electronics industries in Fehring. Despite the current weakness in demand, both sectors are growth sectors due to trends such as e-mobility, autonomous driving, digitalisation in industry, etc. The corresponding growth impulses can therefore be expected again after an economic recovery.