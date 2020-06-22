© Foxconn Electronics Production | June 22, 2020
Medtronic and Foxconn partner to increase ventilator production
The companies aim to produce 10'000 Puritan Bennett 560 ventilators together in the United States over the next year.
Medtronic plc and Foxconn Industrial Internet, a business group within Foxconn Technology Group, announces that Foxconn has successfully completed Medtronic’s regulatory and quality requirements necessary to begin manufacturing Medtronic Puritan Bennett 560 (PB560) ventilators for Medtronic in the United States. The companies are currently ramping up plans to produce 10'000 PB560 ventilators over the next year at Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. The ventilators will be marketed and sold by Medtronic. “No single company can meet the current demands for ventilators that are critical in the fight against COVID-19. Joining together with Foxconn immediately increases our production capacity to meet the increased demand and creates a flexible manufacturing model for us,” said Vafa Jamali, senior vice president and president of the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal and Informatics business, which is part of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic, in a press release. “Together, we can increase ventilator supply and help more patients and clinicians than any one company can do alone.” The two companies connected after Medtronic publicly shared the design specifications for the PB560 through the Medtronic ventilator open source initiative, which launched earlier this year. This effort allows global participants to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing at scale to help doctors treat patients fighting COVID-19. To date, there have been more than 200'000 registrations for the design specifications at Medtronic.com/openventilator. To respond to global demand, if needed, Medtronic and Foxconn can increase their production capability to more than double the current Foxconn ventilator commitment.
NEOTech to manufacture child friendly health analysis robot EMS provider NEOTech is continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in every way that it can. It’s latest move is the large-scale production of the Children’s Morning Check Robot.
Isola opens expanded R&D lab at new HQ The designer and developer of copper-clad laminates and fabrication materials, has officially opened an expansive R&D and analytical services laboratory at the company’s new global headquarters in Chandler, Arizona.
NA semiconductor equipment industry posts May 2020 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.35 billion in billings worldwide in May 2020, according SEMI.
Tight Supply of DDI to Persist in 2H20 According to TrendForce, foundries have maintained a high level of capacity utilisation in 1H20 in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critical Manufacturing Partners with SDG S.r.l. in Italy Critical Manufacturing, an ASM PT company, has appointed SDG S.r.l. as its manufacturers’ representative for the SMT and Electronics Assembly Market in Italy, Malta and Albania.
Tring invests to expand its PCB services Bosnian electronic development and manufacturing company, Tring d.o.o. has made a new investment in its PCB manufacturing equipment and technology.
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
CABEX expands production facility CABEX Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of SCHURTER, is massively expanding its production facility and capacity to meet future requirements.
Swedish EMS provider lands new big deal Swedish EMS provider, NOTE, is reaping the benefits of an increase in demand from one of its international industrial customers.
Dyconex moves to reduce lead times has paid offerings The PCB manufacturer is recording its first results from its scheme to reduce the lead time in manufacturing – and over the past eight months, production flow has been improved.
Hisense's Velenje factory starts production in January 2021 The management of Hisense Group has confirmed the decision to establish a new TV set factory in Velenje.
Patrick Macdonald is ESCATEC’s new CEO Swiss-owned ESCATEC Group has announced the appointment of industry specialist, Patrick Macdonald, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Wales preferred as Britishvolt eyes location for Gigafactory Battery manufacturer Britishvolt has narrowed down its selection down to two promising sites for the UK's first 30 plus GWh gigafactory, from an initial 42 locations, with Bro Tathan in South Wales leading the way.
Xpeng Motors opens new EV manufacturing plant Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle and technology company, has opened the doors to its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
TCL Electronics to increase its stake in SEMP TCL to 80% Chinese manufacturer, TCL Electronics, says that will spend a maximum price of BRL 325 million (USD 64.32 million) to double its stake in the Brazil-based joint venture SEMP TCL to 80% via its subsidiary TCL NL.
Latvian company receives EU funding LightSpace Technologies has been selected for a EUR 2.25 million grant from the new European Innovation Council coronavirus program.
CHIPS for America Act to increase manufacturing in the U.S. Facing a 50% decline in the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity over the past 20 years, the U.S. congress has introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS for America Act), highlighted by a federal investment tax credit (ITC).
Mitsubishi Electric ends production of TFT-LCD modules Mitsubishi Electric says it will end the production of TFT-LCD modules manufactured by its wholly owned subsidiary Melco Display Technology Inc. (MDTI), aiming at June, 2022.
Enics to set up manufacturing site in Malaysia EMS provider Enics is expanding its presence in Asia with a new high-volume manufacturing site scheduled to be opened in Malaysia in early 2021.
Ascend makes first acquisition in China Ascend Performance Materials, an integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co., Ltd., and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Changshu Yushan High-tech Industrial Park.
An ‘Active’ move for Ability Tec Back in April this year, Manchester based EMS provider, Ability Tec (or rather Active EMS), announced the move from its site in Bolton, UK, to new premises at Chamberhall Business Park in Bury, UK.
Total foundry revenue increases by 20% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the combined revenues of the top 10 foundries increased by more than 20% YoY in 2Q20.Load more news