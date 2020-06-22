© Foxconn

Medtronic and Foxconn partner to increase ventilator production

The companies aim to produce 10'000 Puritan Bennett 560 ventilators together in the United States over the next year.

Medtronic plc and Foxconn Industrial Internet, a business group within Foxconn Technology Group, announces that Foxconn has successfully completed Medtronic’s regulatory and quality requirements necessary to begin manufacturing Medtronic Puritan Bennett 560 (PB560) ventilators for Medtronic in the United States. The companies are currently ramping up plans to produce 10'000 PB560 ventilators over the next year at Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. The ventilators will be marketed and sold by Medtronic. “No single company can meet the current demands for ventilators that are critical in the fight against COVID-19. Joining together with Foxconn immediately increases our production capacity to meet the increased demand and creates a flexible manufacturing model for us,” said Vafa Jamali, senior vice president and president of the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal and Informatics business, which is part of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic, in a press release. “Together, we can increase ventilator supply and help more patients and clinicians than any one company can do alone.” The two companies connected after Medtronic publicly shared the design specifications for the PB560 through the Medtronic ventilator open source initiative, which launched earlier this year. This effort allows global participants to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing at scale to help doctors treat patients fighting COVID-19. To date, there have been more than 200'000 registrations for the design specifications at Medtronic.com/openventilator. To respond to global demand, if needed, Medtronic and Foxconn can increase their production capability to more than double the current Foxconn ventilator commitment.