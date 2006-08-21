Software | August 21, 2006
Valor Expands North American Operations
Valor Computerized Systems has announced the appointment of Dan Weitzman as vice president of sales, North America, and Howard Rupprecht as director of marketing.
Dan Weitzman is appointed to the position of vice president of sales following a successful career as a Senior Account Manager for the company. Prior to joining Valor 7 years ago, Dan worked at VeriBest Incorporated and Viewlogic Systems, Incorporated in various sales and strategic account management positions.
“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dan to lead Valor's sales operations for the North American region. His industry knowledge and proven track record in sales are a great asset and further strengthen our team. Exciting times are ahead as we roll-out a number of new product introductions. The first one, to be launched within a few months, is a platform that will allow our customers to unlock the power of DFM collaboration with their clients and contractors. It will add to the overall value of our solutions and will open new opportunities for us to continue our current growth trend,” said Ori Braun, president at Valor Computerized Systems, Inc.
Further news regarding the US division sees the appointment of Howard Rupprecht as director of marketing. Howard will oversee Valor's marketing operations in the Americas, focusing primarily on driving the company's penetration in this territory, managing customer and industry events, developing sales opportunities and markets for new product development and strategic relationships with customers and channel partners.
Prior to joining Valor, Howard worked at OK International for 12 years, initially European-based in various product management and business development roles and then more recently located in the USA as vice president of marketing. As a member of the company's executive team, Howard managed a number of products and brands including Metcal, Techcon Systems and Impell and was a key contributor to the development and implementation of corporate strategy as well as bringing a number of new products to market.
“Howard's experience and knowledge in the industry provides him with the specific expertise we want our management team to possess. He has a firm understanding of the electronics industry and extensive experience in managing marketing departments on a regional and global scale, which will help us to maintain our competitive edge and continue to grow market share,” added Ori Braun.
“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dan to lead Valor's sales operations for the North American region. His industry knowledge and proven track record in sales are a great asset and further strengthen our team. Exciting times are ahead as we roll-out a number of new product introductions. The first one, to be launched within a few months, is a platform that will allow our customers to unlock the power of DFM collaboration with their clients and contractors. It will add to the overall value of our solutions and will open new opportunities for us to continue our current growth trend,” said Ori Braun, president at Valor Computerized Systems, Inc.
Further news regarding the US division sees the appointment of Howard Rupprecht as director of marketing. Howard will oversee Valor's marketing operations in the Americas, focusing primarily on driving the company's penetration in this territory, managing customer and industry events, developing sales opportunities and markets for new product development and strategic relationships with customers and channel partners.
Prior to joining Valor, Howard worked at OK International for 12 years, initially European-based in various product management and business development roles and then more recently located in the USA as vice president of marketing. As a member of the company's executive team, Howard managed a number of products and brands including Metcal, Techcon Systems and Impell and was a key contributor to the development and implementation of corporate strategy as well as bringing a number of new products to market.
“Howard's experience and knowledge in the industry provides him with the specific expertise we want our management team to possess. He has a firm understanding of the electronics industry and extensive experience in managing marketing departments on a regional and global scale, which will help us to maintain our competitive edge and continue to grow market share,” added Ori Braun.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments