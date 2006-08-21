Valor Expands North American Operations

Valor Computerized Systems has announced the appointment of Dan Weitzman as vice president of sales, North America, and Howard Rupprecht as director of marketing.

Dan Weitzman is appointed to the position of vice president of sales following a successful career as a Senior Account Manager for the company. Prior to joining Valor 7 years ago, Dan worked at VeriBest Incorporated and Viewlogic Systems, Incorporated in various sales and strategic account management positions.



“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dan to lead Valor's sales operations for the North American region. His industry knowledge and proven track record in sales are a great asset and further strengthen our team. Exciting times are ahead as we roll-out a number of new product introductions. The first one, to be launched within a few months, is a platform that will allow our customers to unlock the power of DFM collaboration with their clients and contractors. It will add to the overall value of our solutions and will open new opportunities for us to continue our current growth trend,” said Ori Braun, president at Valor Computerized Systems, Inc.



Further news regarding the US division sees the appointment of Howard Rupprecht as director of marketing. Howard will oversee Valor's marketing operations in the Americas, focusing primarily on driving the company's penetration in this territory, managing customer and industry events, developing sales opportunities and markets for new product development and strategic relationships with customers and channel partners.



Prior to joining Valor, Howard worked at OK International for 12 years, initially European-based in various product management and business development roles and then more recently located in the USA as vice president of marketing. As a member of the company's executive team, Howard managed a number of products and brands including Metcal, Techcon Systems and Impell and was a key contributor to the development and implementation of corporate strategy as well as bringing a number of new products to market.



“Howard's experience and knowledge in the industry provides him with the specific expertise we want our management team to possess. He has a firm understanding of the electronics industry and extensive experience in managing marketing departments on a regional and global scale, which will help us to maintain our competitive edge and continue to grow market share,” added Ori Braun.