Tring invests to expand its PCB services

Bosnian electronic development and manufacturing company, Tring d.o.o. has made a new investment in its PCB manufacturing equipment and technology.

The company says in an update that, in order to be able to keep up with the latest requirements regarding the production of printed circuit boards, Tring has invested almost EUR 500,000 in equipment Schmoll Maschinen. All and all the Bosnian company added three new Schmoll units to its manufacturing operations. Tring chose to invest in a new high-performance MDI (direct imaging system) with high resolution illumination of dry films, solder masks and signatures (<50um), as well as a LM2 – high accurate routing machine with installed CCD camera. Lastly the company added a new drilling machine fitted with CCD camera and X-ray. “We believe that with this investment we will further expand our range of PCB services as well as our positioning as a quality and reliable PCB manufacturer,” the company writes in the update.