© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 17, 2020
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
ASC is a manufacturer of high-performance, highly engineered antenna systems for satellite communications, radar, electronic warfare (EW), and high-frequency (HF) applications. The transaction is expected to close within the next 60 days, subject to normal and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The products, business and North American manufacturing operations that Kratos is acquiring bring 60 years of innovation in antenna products used in a variety of mission-critical space applications ranging from Telemetry, Tracking & Command (TT&C) to Satellite Communications and Earth Sensing & Observation for military and commercial satellites in low (LEO), medium (MEO) and geostationary (GEO) orbits. Earth station antennas are in high and growing demand, especially as satellite capacity increases with the launch of more and more High-Throughput Satellites (HTS) and small satellite mega-constellations that require a substantial ground infrastructure to operate. In particular, they are a critical part of government strategic and tactical missions, especially for defense and intelligence operations, and are also used widely in the commercial world. The acquisition brings numerous synergies to Kratos’ core space business. To date, the part of Kratos focused on antennas has specialised in planning and implementing full-scale large, complex systems for which the antennas are just a part, and often employing antennas from multiple manufacturers. The ASC antennas will help expand that business, especially among U.S. government and national security customers, while Kratos’ reach and product portfolio will complement ASC’s solutions. “The addition of ASC provides an important building block for Kratos’ continued growth as the industry’s broadest supplier of advanced products across the ground segment,” commented Phil Carrai, President of Kratos’ Space, Training and Cybersecurity Division. “Beyond the strong product lines and North American manufacturing base, it brings the ability for us to advance our strategy of building important ground segment technologies directly into antennas and better integrating antennas into increasingly virtualized ground systems. In addition, the acquisition brings engineering expertise and a product platform for growing Kratos’ solutions in the Q and V band markets that will become a critical part of the industry’s future.”
Kratos to acquire satellite antenna manufacturer for $35 million Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will acquire CPI ASC Signal Division, Inc. (ASC) from Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) for USD 35 million in cash.
Park Systems opens new subsidiary in the UK Park Systems, a manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems is opening a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
CABEX expands production facility CABEX Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of SCHURTER, is massively expanding its production facility and capacity to meet future requirements.
Swedish EMS provider lands new big deal Swedish EMS provider, NOTE, is reaping the benefits of an increase in demand from one of its international industrial customers.
Sponsored content by congatec AGEmbedded edge computing - Requirements have increased Today, embedded computers are often deployed as edge computers. This is not just a buzzword but the answer to increased demands for IIoT-connected devices, machines and systems. Intel and congatec are addressing these new challenges with an extended ecosystem that is strongly geared towards concrete solutions and goes far beyond core processor functions.
Dyconex moves to reduce lead times has paid offerings The PCB manufacturer is recording its first results from its scheme to reduce the lead time in manufacturing – and over the past eight months, production flow has been improved.
Hisense's Velenje factory starts production in January 2021 The management of Hisense Group has confirmed the decision to establish a new TV set factory in Velenje.
Patrick Macdonald is ESCATEC’s new CEO Swiss-owned ESCATEC Group has announced the appointment of industry specialist, Patrick Macdonald, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Wales preferred as Britishvolt eyes location for Gigafactory Battery manufacturer Britishvolt has narrowed down its selection down to two promising sites for the UK's first 30 plus GWh gigafactory, from an initial 42 locations, with Bro Tathan in South Wales leading the way.
Xpeng Motors opens new EV manufacturing plant Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle and technology company, has opened the doors to its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
TCL Electronics to increase its stake in SEMP TCL to 80% Chinese manufacturer, TCL Electronics, says that will spend a maximum price of BRL 325 million (USD 64.32 million) to double its stake in the Brazil-based joint venture SEMP TCL to 80% via its subsidiary TCL NL.
Latvian company receives EU funding LightSpace Technologies has been selected for a EUR 2.25 million grant from the new European Innovation Council coronavirus program.
CHIPS for America Act to increase manufacturing in the U.S. Facing a 50% decline in the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity over the past 20 years, the U.S. congress has introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS for America Act), highlighted by a federal investment tax credit (ITC).
Mitsubishi Electric ends production of TFT-LCD modules Mitsubishi Electric says it will end the production of TFT-LCD modules manufactured by its wholly owned subsidiary Melco Display Technology Inc. (MDTI), aiming at June, 2022.
Enics to set up manufacturing site in Malaysia EMS provider Enics is expanding its presence in Asia with a new high-volume manufacturing site scheduled to be opened in Malaysia in early 2021.
Ascend makes first acquisition in China Ascend Performance Materials, an integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co., Ltd., and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Changshu Yushan High-tech Industrial Park.
An ‘Active’ move for Ability Tec Back in April this year, Manchester based EMS provider, Ability Tec (or rather Active EMS), announced the move from its site in Bolton, UK, to new premises at Chamberhall Business Park in Bury, UK.
Total foundry revenue increases by 20% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the combined revenues of the top 10 foundries increased by more than 20% YoY in 2Q20.
Ryder EMS plant implements 5S and invests to expand capabilities EMS provider, Ryder Industries, has recently added substantial capabilities to its inland plant, in Jiangxi province, China.
Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to accelerate in 2021 The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to increase 3.3% in 2020, accelerating to 6.2 % in 2021, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association.
HS Elektronik Systeme switches supplier for automated reel storage HS Elektronik Systeme GmbH, a Collins Aerospace company and an electronics technology specialist within the aerospace industry, has invested in Totech’s solutions for dry storage.
SUSS MicroTec finds a partner for Nanoimprint Lithography SUSS MicroTec and micro resist technology GmbH are forming a joint venture to further advance the deployment of Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) in the production of future emerging applications.
Nordson SELECT aids in COVID-19 ventilator board manufacturing East/West Manufacturing Enterprises installs Nordson SELECT Cerno 103IL selective soldering system for ventilator board production.
Panel manufacturer revenues may stabilise in 2Q20 As panel demand begins to rebound in 2Q20, panel quotes are expected to stabilise as a result. Therefore, panel makers are projected to see improved revenues in spite of the limited magnitude of cost reduction for upstream panel components in 2Q20.
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.Load more news