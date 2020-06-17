© mailthepic dreamstime.com

CABEX expands production facility

CABEX Kft., the Hungarian subsidiary of SCHURTER, is massively expanding its production facility and capacity to meet future requirements.

Located in the north-west of Hungary near the Austrian border, CABEX Kft. the cable assembly specialist is increasingly reaching the limits of its capacity and space is becoming a scarce commodity. SCHURTER is responding to this fact with a massive expansion of the production area in Mosonszentmiklós. The previously rented, 700 square metre production facility, together with the surrounding area, was acquired from the owner in earlier in May this year, and plans were drawn up for a second, significantly larger building complex providing an additional 1170 square metres of space. This will give CABEX Kft. almost three times the floor space available in the future. Successfully on the road CABEX Kft. is one of the newer subsidiaries of the SCHURTER Group. It is operationally managed by the Austrian company Burisch Elektronik Bauteile GmbH with headquarters in Vienna. The Hungarian subsidiary has been very successful, partly due to the increase in cable assembly projects, but also thanks to successful projects in the railway business (TrenoLux LED railway lights).