Swedish EMS provider lands new big deal

Swedish EMS provider, NOTE, is reaping the benefits of an increase in demand from one of its international industrial customers.

Demand for high-tech measuring equipment from one of NOTE's major international industrial customers notes a record growth. In order to cope with the strong increase in volume, NOTE has been appointed as a manufacturing partner of electronics. The new extended cooperation is estimated to amount to at least SEK 100 million (EUR 9.48 million) during the first twelve months. Batch production will start during the third quarter and is expected to rise quickly in high volumes. “NOTE continues to develop very strongly with high organic growth and increased profitability. An important success factor is our methodological commitment to develop high quality and delivery precision in our services - these have been a top class for the industry for some time. It is very gratifying that we have also gained the confidence and won this new deal which I already expect will develop into our largest this year”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in a press release.