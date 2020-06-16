© Dyconex

Dyconex moves to reduce lead times has paid offerings

The PCB manufacturer is recording its first results from its scheme to reduce the lead time in manufacturing – and over the past eight months, production flow has been improved.

Dyconex has defined a range of measures as part of its project to shorten the lead time in sales and manufacturing. According to the company, these measures have already made quite an impact, leading to a reduction of up to 15% in February through May 2020. Among the measures taken by the company was the installation of a new UV laser, which reduces the processing time for various products by up to 50%. Dyconex also installed new transport and handling robots with a higher throughput. Besides these more automated features, the PCB manufacturer also implemented lean office activities within the sales department, as well as various lean activities in production, from planning through to panel handling. The company topped everything off by increasing its testing capacities. Dyconex says it is continually working on further reducing the lead time for sales and manufacturing processes with the help of these measures, with the goal of making the time it takes to deliver to its customers noticeably shorter.