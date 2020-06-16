© ESCATEC

Patrick Macdonald is ESCATEC’s new CEO

Swiss-owned ESCATEC Group has announced the appointment of industry specialist, Patrick Macdonald, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick officially assumed his new role on 1st June 2020 and will be based at the ESCATEC Group’s Headquarters at the Bayan Lepas global electronics cluster on Penang Island, Malaysia. Patrick is taking over the responsibilities of Group Managing Director, Markus Walther, who is retiring after 31 years service to ESCATEC. “I am very pleased to handover my responsibilities to Patrick Macdonald, who is my successor and new CEO of the ESCATEC Group. Patrick has a wealth of experience in the EMS industry and is a leader with a great personality. I have no doubt that Patrick will grow ESCATEC to the next level,” stated Markus. “I am honoured to join ESCATEC at this exciting time in the Group’s evolution. Executive Chairman, Mr. Christophe Albin, and Markus have built a fantastic company which is well positioned for a strong and successful future. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Albin, the leadership team at ESCATEC and all our employees in Malaysia and Switzerland, to lead them through the next phase of growth,” said Patrick. Prior to ESCATEC, Patrick was the Managing Director and CEO of Universal Wolf (part of the Tharsus Group), as well as a Board member of the Tharsus Group.