© Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors opens new EV manufacturing plant

Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle and technology company, has opened the doors to its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.

The Zhaoqing Xpeng Motors Intelligent Industrial Park, which will produce the sports sedan Xpeng P7, was built over a period of 15 months. On May 19, 2020 the factory received the official production license from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and was thus ready to start operating. “We are deeply proud of our achievement as a young company, in building our own wholly-owned smart manufacture base at Zhaoqing,” says He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors, in a press release. “We are a firm believer that manufacturing is the foundation of smart cars. Only when you build solid powertrain and vehicle hardware, can you differentiate with data operation, autonomous driving and connectivity software,” He added. Spanning a planned area of 2 million square metres, it has five workshops including stamping, welding, painting, final assembly, and battery pack production. The factory is run by a 600-member professional team. The battery pack workshop utilizes an AGV flexible production line, combining high-precision visual systems and robots to execute intelligent operations. The intelligent end-of-line testing system conducts testing – including 198 offline tests and 89 battery performance tests - for every battery pack, including insulation, SOC performance and BMS function to ensure that every battery pack meets the P68 sealing protection requirements.