© melpomenem dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 15, 2020
TCL Electronics to increase its stake in SEMP TCL to 80%
Chinese manufacturer, TCL Electronics, says that will spend a maximum price of BRL 325 million (USD 64.32 million) to double its stake in the Brazil-based joint venture SEMP TCL to 80% via its subsidiary TCL NL.
The joint venture has already gained a solid foothold with the market share of TCL brand TVs continuously increasing in Brazil, which has the world’s fifth largest population and tremendous market potential. The company’s move to raise its stake of SEMP TCL aims to pave way for TCL’s deeper penetration in this market, as a critical step of its globalisation strategy. Once the deal is finalised, SEMP TCL will become a subsidiary of the company, with its operating results, assets, and liabilities consolidated into the company’s books. SEMP manufactures and sells TVs, small home appliances, home theaters, and other consumer electronics. SEMP has robust capabilities of manufacturing, logistics and distribution. Back in August 2016, TCL Electronics founded SEMP TCL via a partnership with SEMP, in an effort to make a quick foray into the Brazilian market for its TV business. SEMP TCL is set up to mainly engage in manufacturing and selling medium- and high-end products, including TCL brand and SEMP brand TVs plus small home appliances. “We are bullish on Brazil’s market. Though COVID-19 is wreaking economic havoc worldwide, it doesn’t undermine our strong faith in globalization of our business. TCL Electronics ranks in Top 2 by TV shipments in global wide and we certainly will continuously pursue of our globalization strategy. SEMP TCL is expected to enhance our presence in Brazil and afterwards, we will extend our business into other South American countries in larger sense,” says Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Electronics, in a press release.
Patrick Macdonald is ESCATEC’s new CEO Swiss-owned ESCATEC Group has announced the appointment of industry specialist, Patrick Macdonald, as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Wales preferred as Britishvolt eyes location for Gigafactory Battery manufacturer Britishvolt has narrowed down its selection down to two promising sites for the UK's first 30 plus GWh gigafactory, from an initial 42 locations, with Bro Tathan in South Wales leading the way.
Xpeng Motors opens new EV manufacturing plant Xpeng Motors, an electric vehicle and technology company, has opened the doors to its self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.
TCL Electronics to increase its stake in SEMP TCL to 80% Chinese manufacturer, TCL Electronics, says that will spend a maximum price of BRL 325 million (USD 64.32 million) to double its stake in the Brazil-based joint venture SEMP TCL to 80% via its subsidiary TCL NL.
Latvian company receives EU funding LightSpace Technologies has been selected for a EUR 2.25 million grant from the new European Innovation Council coronavirus program.
CHIPS for America Act to increase manufacturing in the U.S. Facing a 50% decline in the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity over the past 20 years, the U.S. congress has introduced the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act (CHIPS for America Act), highlighted by a federal investment tax credit (ITC).
Mitsubishi Electric ends production of TFT-LCD modules Mitsubishi Electric says it will end the production of TFT-LCD modules manufactured by its wholly owned subsidiary Melco Display Technology Inc. (MDTI), aiming at June, 2022.
Enics to set up manufacturing site in Malaysia EMS provider Enics is expanding its presence in Asia with a new high-volume manufacturing site scheduled to be opened in Malaysia in early 2021.
Sponsored content by congatec AGEmbedded edge computing - Requirements have increased Today, embedded computers are often deployed as edge computers. This is not just a buzzword but the answer to increased demands for IIoT-connected devices, machines and systems. Intel and congatec are addressing these new challenges with an extended ecosystem that is strongly geared towards concrete solutions and goes far beyond core processor functions.
Ascend makes first acquisition in China Ascend Performance Materials, an integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co., Ltd., and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Changshu Yushan High-tech Industrial Park.
An ‘Active’ move for Ability Tec Back in April this year, Manchester based EMS provider, Ability Tec (or rather Active EMS), announced the move from its site in Bolton, UK, to new premises at Chamberhall Business Park in Bury, UK.
Total foundry revenue increases by 20% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the combined revenues of the top 10 foundries increased by more than 20% YoY in 2Q20.
Ryder EMS plant implements 5S and invests to expand capabilities EMS provider, Ryder Industries, has recently added substantial capabilities to its inland plant, in Jiangxi province, China.
Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to accelerate in 2021 The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to increase 3.3% in 2020, accelerating to 6.2 % in 2021, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association.
HS Elektronik Systeme switches supplier for automated reel storage HS Elektronik Systeme GmbH, a Collins Aerospace company and an electronics technology specialist within the aerospace industry, has invested in Totech’s solutions for dry storage.
SUSS MicroTec finds a partner for Nanoimprint Lithography SUSS MicroTec and micro resist technology GmbH are forming a joint venture to further advance the deployment of Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) in the production of future emerging applications.
Nordson SELECT aids in COVID-19 ventilator board manufacturing East/West Manufacturing Enterprises installs Nordson SELECT Cerno 103IL selective soldering system for ventilator board production.
Panel manufacturer revenues may stabilise in 2Q20 As panel demand begins to rebound in 2Q20, panel quotes are expected to stabilise as a result. Therefore, panel makers are projected to see improved revenues in spite of the limited magnitude of cost reduction for upstream panel components in 2Q20.
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.
SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.
MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.
COVID-19 decimates automotive power semiconductor revenue in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on sales of automotive power semiconductors, with falling demand for motor vehicles causing global market revenue to decline by 16 percent in 2020.
From a PCB sourcing company to a manufacturer CML has made a strategic decision to acquire Jiangyou Starteam Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (Starteam), a manufacturer of PCB’s in China, Sichuan province.
Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility EMS-provider Benchmark has officially opened its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix.
Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.Load more news