PartnerTech manufacture Isonics IMS units

PartnerTech, Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of PartnerTech AB, and Isonics Corporation in cooperation announced production of Isonics new handheld and portable Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) units has begun.

Handheld and portable IMS units begin production at PartnerTech's Atlanta, GA manufacturing facility.



PartnerTech and Isonics hosted a demonstration for law enforcement and other officials to launch the initial production of the devices, which will be available for commercial sale later this month.



During the demonstration, the IMS units detected and identified a simulated nerve agent within seconds. The two devices are designed to detect chemical and homemade explosive threats, with applications for law enforcement, first responders, entry-point screening, mailroom package screening, and mass transit. The devices utilize IMS technology that identifies and quantifies trace amounts of deadly substances such as Sarin and mustard gas, as well as explosives.