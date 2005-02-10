MHA Managing Distributor for Piergiacomi

Piergiacomi manufactures hand tools for the electronics assembly industry. Maurice Hubert Associates has been chosen to distribute their products in UK and Ireland as the Managing Distributor.

Piergiacomi has over 400 products and currently supplying 42 countries worldwide. The companys production is located in Monteprandone, Italy. MHA has already built up a good relationship with Piergiacomi since MHA have been distributors for their robotic equipment for the PCB industry in UK.