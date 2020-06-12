© Enics

Enics to set up manufacturing site in Malaysia

EMS provider Enics is expanding its presence in Asia with a new high-volume manufacturing site scheduled to be opened in Malaysia in early 2021.

The EMS provider says that it has signed a contract with the I-Park industrial area in Senai, Malaysia, adjacent to Johor Bahru and Singapore, for construction of a new manufacturing site. With this, Enics extends its presence in Asia enlarging the production network to eight manufacturing and engineering sites in Malaysia, Europe and China. ”Malaysia, being a global hub in electronics manufacturing, is an obvious choice for Enics’ expansion in Asia,” says Enics’ President and CEO Elke Eckstein, in a press release. The CEO continues saying that the availability of a skilled workforce and logistics make Malaysia and especially Johor Bahru region an attractive environment for a global electronics manufacturing company like Enics. ”The new site will be a streamlined, highly automated electronics manufacturing unit, offering high-volume manufacturing solutions and services to our valued customers.” The new manufacturing site building, which once ready will be covering 10’000 square metre, will be constructed over the coming months. Production equipment is expected to be installed during last quarter of 2020. If all goes according to plan, the site will be inaugurated and start production in early 2021.