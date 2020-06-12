© Ascend General | June 12, 2020
Ascend makes first acquisition in China
Ascend Performance Materials, an integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of NCM (Changshu) Co., Ltd., and Tehe Engineering Plastic (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., located in Changshu Yushan High-tech Industrial Park.
The acquisition gives Ascend a flexible footprint for growth in the region. The company’s master plan includes the expansion of compounding assets at the site along with a global research and development center with a focus on existing applications in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and consumer and industrial areas, as well as new ones in areas such as 3D-printing and high-performance films. Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO, says the purchase positions the company to better facilitate supply to customers in Asia and to support future market growth. “Ascend’s long-range plan includes providing world-class service to customers around the globe,” McDivitt said. “The Park, with its proximity to both China’s major automotive industry clusters and to Shanghai, made it an ideal choice for a hub to help us better reach the rapidly emerging markets in Asia,” says Phil McDivitt. Dr. Kevin Wu, senior vice president and managing director for Ascend’s Asia-Pacific operations, says the new facility will help support speed-to-market efforts and localised customer support. “This is an exciting chapter for Ascend in Asia as it provides regional manufacturing and innovation capability to efficiently respond to customer needs and to customize formula solutions for Asian markets,” Wu says. “We are pleased that we have secured such a good location and we are grateful for the strong support given by officials of The Park and Changshu City.” Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company plans to take final ownership in August.
Enics to set up manufacturing site in Malaysia EMS provider Enics is expanding its presence in Asia with a new high-volume manufacturing site scheduled to be opened in Malaysia in early 2021.
An ‘Active’ move for Ability Tec Back in April this year, Manchester based EMS provider, Ability Tec (or rather Active EMS), announced the move from its site in Bolton, UK, to new premises at Chamberhall Business Park in Bury, UK.
Total foundry revenue increases by 20% YoY in 2Q20 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, the combined revenues of the top 10 foundries increased by more than 20% YoY in 2Q20.
Ryder EMS plant implements 5S and invests to expand capabilities EMS provider, Ryder Industries, has recently added substantial capabilities to its inland plant, in Jiangxi province, China.
Worldwide semiconductor market growth is expected to accelerate in 2021 The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to increase 3.3% in 2020, accelerating to 6.2 % in 2021, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association.
HS Elektronik Systeme switches supplier for automated reel storage HS Elektronik Systeme GmbH, a Collins Aerospace company and an electronics technology specialist within the aerospace industry, has invested in Totech’s solutions for dry storage.
SUSS MicroTec finds a partner for Nanoimprint Lithography SUSS MicroTec and micro resist technology GmbH are forming a joint venture to further advance the deployment of Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) in the production of future emerging applications.
Nordson SELECT aids in COVID-19 ventilator board manufacturing East/West Manufacturing Enterprises installs Nordson SELECT Cerno 103IL selective soldering system for ventilator board production.
Panel manufacturer revenues may stabilise in 2Q20 As panel demand begins to rebound in 2Q20, panel quotes are expected to stabilise as a result. Therefore, panel makers are projected to see improved revenues in spite of the limited magnitude of cost reduction for upstream panel components in 2Q20.
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.
SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.
MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.
COVID-19 decimates automotive power semiconductor revenue in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on sales of automotive power semiconductors, with falling demand for motor vehicles causing global market revenue to decline by 16 percent in 2020.
From a PCB sourcing company to a manufacturer CML has made a strategic decision to acquire Jiangyou Starteam Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (Starteam), a manufacturer of PCB’s in China, Sichuan province.
Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility EMS-provider Benchmark has officially opened its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix.
Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.
Optronic investing in latest technology from Mycronic With the investment in a more modern surface mounting machine, Optronic has opted for more efficient manufacturing and higher quality. Two major gains with deciding power in the investment process.
Schletter relocates to larger site in China Schletter Group remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.
New electric vehicle battery cell facility in Lordstown Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.
Morrow Batteries to build the first giga battery cell factory in Norway Morrow Batteries says it will build battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries.
Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain team up on electrification Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain have signed an agreement to establish a second Joint Venture and expand their strategic partnership in the field of electrification, to contribute to fight against climate change.
Aspocomp starts phase two of its plant investment in Oulu Finnish PCB manufacturer company Aspocomp, has been granted a total of EUR 1.35 million in development support by the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant investment.Load more news
