An ‘Active’ move for Ability Tec
Back in April this year, Manchester based EMS provider, Ability Tec (or rather Active EMS), announced the move from its site in Bolton, UK, to new premises at Chamberhall Business Park in Bury, UK.
Ability Tec will continue to offer traditional electronic manufacturing services to its OEM customer base from the company’s new location. It is the company’s aim to keep its customers close, with the ability to continuously grow with them. The team within Ability Tec strongly believes that doing business at a local and regional level allows for long-term and sustainable relationships to form and develop. A locally managed supply chain enables transparency and simplicity, both vital for electronics manufacturing speed and efficiency. One of the key critical success factors for Ability Tec has been the desire to boost the local economy by employing local people. Connecting local people to local businesses means a shared set of cultures and values, which is of mutual benefit to all. “Our business mantra is to make the electronics manufacturing process easy for all. Manchester has always been at the cutting edge in manufacturing. Inclusion is next. We endorse our community by empowering all to contribute to society. We moved into our purpose-built electronics manufacturing facility considering our customers, suppliers, and team members’ needs, as we placed one brick on top of the other to create a new and unique space, dedicated to product realisation,” says Oli Randell, Managing Director of Ability Tec, in a press release. “We aim to make it as easy as possible to do business with us, which is why we have invested in our new facility to ensure it is one of the most modern, automated, and well-equipped electronic manufacturing sites for a company our size or within our Tier level. In moving with changing times, the need for speed, new product introduction (NPI), production, performance, efficiency and accuracy, we use automated processes seamlessly with manual intervention in both manufacture and inspection,” Mr Randell continues. Following the move its brand-new facility the company has also undergone facelift in regards to a rebranding. Simon Broomhead, Operations Director, at Active EMS explains this investment; “We wanted to move away from our Ability Tec brand, as quite simply, we had outgrown it. When the company started, we wanted to be known in the market for our quality manufacturing services, but also for our equality for all business ethics. Whilst these morals still form the backbone of our company, we’ve grown at an unprecedented rate, which has taken us into some exciting new electronics markets and technology industries.”
