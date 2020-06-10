© evertiq

Nordson SELECT aids in COVID-19 ventilator board manufacturing

East/West Manufacturing Enterprises installs Nordson SELECT Cerno 103IL selective soldering system for ventilator board production.

East/West Manufacturing Enterprises has purchased and installed a Cerno 103IL selective soldering system from Nordson SELECT for ventilator board production. “Many customer projects have boards that require advanced through-hole component soldering,” says Andy Salo, President and CEO of EastWest, in a press release. “We added selective soldering capability to increase our efficiency for faster, high quality soldering while reducing costs for our customers. This is particularly useful as we produce boards for COVID-19 ventilators and other mission critical through-hole projects.” ‘We are pleased to get East/West installed and operating our selective soldering system during this difficult time,” adds Adam Streeter, Service Manager at Nordson SELECT. “Our production team was able to deliver the Cerno 103IL in record time and our service team was able to work within their strict manufacturing protection measures including face masks and temperature checks, to install the equipment quickly and with minimal disruption.”