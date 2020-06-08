© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France

Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.

It was back in February that the company first announced the plans to expands its engineering, assembly and testing center for flight testing and satellite stations and antennas. The new 3’900 square metre building, which is scheduled to open by the end of the year, is located on a site spanning more than 27’000 square metres. It will support the company’s growth by enabling it to handle demand from an increasing number of space programs (science and telecom missions, constellations, and so on.) as well as by making production more efficient. Created in 1981, this facility is specialised in the design and production of antennas and ground stations for several applications. These products and services are used by all major space programs and test centres worldwide. “Our plant in La Teste de Buch, with 170 employees, is bolstering production capabilities to build solid foundations for the future and enhance our competitiveness,” said Jean-Marie Bétermier, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Data Systems, in the initial press release announcing the laying of the cornerstone. “The company is investing the resources needed to consolidate our leadership, while also boosting customer satisfaction and improving the work environment for our own people.”