Electronics Production | June 09, 2020
Panel manufacturer revenues may stabilise in 2Q20
As panel demand begins to rebound in 2Q20, panel quotes are expected to stabilise as a result. Therefore, panel makers are projected to see improved revenues in spite of the limited magnitude of cost reduction for upstream panel components in 2Q20.
TrendForce indicates that TV panel prices underwent a significant wave of rebound in 1Q20, but the onset of COVID-19 led to disappointing shipment performances afterwards. In addition to declining revenues, panel makers’ operating cost per square meter increased due to their declining panel shipment by area. As a result, several panel makers saw QoQ declines in their operating margins in 1Q20. Starting from early 2Q20, IT brands gradually increased their panel orders to meet the rising demand from WFH and distance education, subsequently driving up a strong demand for IT panels. As Europe and the U.S. reopen economic activities later on in 2Q20, TV brands have also begun replenishing their inventories, steadily raising the overall demand for panels. In turn, upstream panel component suppliers were able to limit the degree of QoQ price drops for components in 2Q20. For instance, glass substrate and polariser prices fell by under 1.5%, while DDI prices dropped by about 1% only. The minor drop in DDI prices took place mainly because 8-inch wafer fabs’ 0.1Xµm process node capacities were at maximum capacity utilisation, in turn crowding out the production capacity for driver ICs and resulting in a tight DDI and PMIC supply situation. Although the magnitude of cost reductions from components is limited, as panel makers post QoQ increases in their panel shipment by area, they are expected to lower their operating cost per square meter, meaning panel makers may still be able to lower their cash costs. TrendForce forecasts a 2.5-2.8% decrease QoQ in TV panel cash costs and a 2.9-3.2% decrease QoQ in IT panel cash costs in 2Q20. With regards to 65-inch TV panels, their average cash costs may fall to as low as US$160, which is close to their quoted levels. In the post-COVID era, adjusting product mixes and preparing for new business models will be keys to Taiwanese panel makers’ survival As Korean panel makers gradually reduce their LCD production capacities, and Chinese panel makers finish their investments in large-sized panel fabs, the panel market may potentially see a drastic transformation. Given Taiwanese panel makers’ inferior production capacity relative to their Chinese counterparts, and the fact that the latter are quickly closing in on the former in terms of technology, Taiwanese panel makers will need to overhaul their product mix and business models. Furthermore, since their TV panels are not cost-competitive compared to Chinese ones, Taiwanese panel makers may instead allocate their small-sized panel fabs into R&D for new technology and increase their output of industrial automation, medical, automotive, and public display panels, to be strategically adjusted going forward. On the other hand, these panel makers can allocate their Gen 6 and Gen 7.5 fabs for manufacturing IT products. In order to better adjust their IT product mixes, Taiwanese panel makers need to expand their production capacity for panels with wide viewing angles and increase their CAPEX in equipment for photo-alignment and thin glass substrates. In an era of massive IoT deployment, the display screen remains a crucial interface for communicating data, but the display industry is expected to move towards an ecosystem of low quantity and high variety, which applies to panels including Mini LED/Micro LED, video wall panels, automotive display panels, specialised medical and industrial-use display panels, among others, meaning it is increasingly difficult for panel makers to profit from economies of scale, which had been the industry’s traditional business model. As such, Innolux and AUO have recently spun off their niche business units, which subsequently became independent companies specialising in sales and design while looking for new sources of venture capital in the capital market. This move allows Innolux and AUO to focus on production and manufacturing, as well as on improving their existing business models.
Ad
Yamaha appoints Routeco as UK distributor Yamahn has appointed Routeco to distribute the company’s full portfolio of industrial robots and associated controllers and accessories in the UK.
SMT Northwest partners with MIRTEC Supplier of 3D inspection systems, MIRTEC, announces that EMS provider SMT Northwest has selected the company as their 3D AOI partner with the purchase of an MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine.
MFS Technology starts operations at its 4th manufacturing plant Located in Yiyang city’s Economic Development Zone of Hunan, China, the new factory specialises in high-precision flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards and electronic components assembly.
Ad
COVID-19 decimates automotive power semiconductor revenue in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on sales of automotive power semiconductors, with falling demand for motor vehicles causing global market revenue to decline by 16 percent in 2020.
From a PCB sourcing company to a manufacturer CML has made a strategic decision to acquire Jiangyou Starteam Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (Starteam), a manufacturer of PCB’s in China, Sichuan province.
Benchmark officially, and virtually, opens its new Phoenix facility EMS-provider Benchmark has officially opened its new advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Phoenix.
Safran expands engineering, assembly and testing centre in France Earlier this year Safran laid the cornerstone for and extension of Safran Data Systems’ engineering and production centre in La Teste de Buch, France.
Optronic investing in latest technology from Mycronic With the investment in a more modern surface mounting machine, Optronic has opted for more efficient manufacturing and higher quality. Two major gains with deciding power in the investment process.
Schletter relocates to larger site in China Schletter Group remains on a growth course: with the relocation of its Shanghai site to a new plant, the company is significantly expanding its production capacities in China.
New electric vehicle battery cell facility in Lordstown Construction has started with ground prep activities for the future site of the Ultium battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.
Morrow Batteries to build the first giga battery cell factory in Norway Morrow Batteries says it will build battery cell production in Norway in order to meet increasing market demand and lead the drive for more sustainable batteries.
Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain team up on electrification Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain have signed an agreement to establish a second Joint Venture and expand their strategic partnership in the field of electrification, to contribute to fight against climate change.
Aspocomp starts phase two of its plant investment in Oulu Finnish PCB manufacturer company Aspocomp, has been granted a total of EUR 1.35 million in development support by the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant investment.
Global semiconductor sales down 1.2 percent in April 2020 Global semiconductor sales in April 2020 were USD 34.434 billion, up 6.1% versus the same month in 2019, says the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Cobham RAD sold to Radiation Test Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions says that it has sold its Cobham RAD radiation testing business in Colorado Springs, to Radiation Test Solutions, Inc. (RTS).
Construction starts at Kyungshin new factory in Serbia The South Korean automotive company has initiated the construction of its new facility in the municipality of Smederevska Palanka in Serbia – once completed 700 new jobs will be created.
Manz is expanding within its contract manufacturing segment The German engineering company says it is registering lively interest in contract manufacturing from a wide range of industries. Manz is thus further expanding its business in the contract manufacturing segment at its locations in Slovakia and China.
Celestica to manufacture ventilators for the Canadian market EMS provider Celestica has won a program to build 7,500 ventilators for StarFish Medical Inc., a Canadian medical device company, at Celestica’s operation in Newmarket, Ontario.
Ouman Estonia starts an expansion project Despite the current uncertain economical environment, Ouman says it believes in a brighter future and that the company is proud of the performance in its factories.
Reshaping production post COVID-19 As manufacturers re-open after COVID-19 related lockdowns, economic and supply chain disruptions may be felt beyond 2020. How companies shift in the short-term and plan for the long-term will be factors in defining “new normal” for the component industry.
Swedish EG Electronics acquires WEAB EG Electronics AB, a KAMIC Group company, has acquired all the shares in WEAB, Wermlands Elektronik AB.
ZF completes its acquisition of WABCO ZF Friedrichshafen AG has successfully completed the acquisition of commercial vehicle technology supplier WABCO, having gained approval from all required regulatory authorities.Load more news