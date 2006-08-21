Wistron lands PND order from Acer

Wistron has landed a large contract order for portable navigation devices (PND) from Acer and a smaller order on PDAs from Symbol.

The PND order will boost Wistron's handheld device sales. The monthly shipments will reach 20.000 units. Acer has a strong foothold in Europe.



Wistron also received an order for PDAs from Symbol. The PDA order will have a small effect on Wistron's sale since it will be delivered in low volumes.

