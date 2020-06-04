© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain team up on electrification

Groupe PSA and Punch Powertrain have signed an agreement to establish a second Joint Venture and expand their strategic partnership in the field of electrification, to contribute to fight against climate change.

Punch Powertrain holds majority control in the new Joint 61/39 Venture, which will design, manufacture, and supply Punch Powertrain’s breakthrough DT2 dual clutch transmission for the industry’s next generation of mild hybrid electric (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) vehicles. The business will initially supply Groupe PSA’s global operations and aims to supply other vehicle manufacturers worldwide. “Our clear manufacturing strategy is to have a vertical integration of components, particularly key technologies such as electrified powertrains. We have understood that the future is much more than reducing emissions. The challenge ahead of us is electrification at affordable cost, aligned with our raison d’être (Central Purpose),” says Olivier Bourges, Executive Vice President, Programs and Strategy and Member of the Managing Board, in a press release. “We are delighted to launch this second Joint Venture Agreement with Groupe PSA, Europe’s second largest car manufacturer,” adds Jorge Solis, Chief Executive Officer, Punch Powertrain. “Over the past 45 years, Punch Powertrain has continuously pioneered innovative and cost-effective transmission technologies. This new venture will spearhead the industrialization of our next generation of transmissions for hybrid electric vehicles for Groupe PSA and other carmakers worldwide.” Punch Powertrain will contribute its DT2-related business unit, including engineering, manufacturing, and support functions to the new entity which is expected to be operational by the third quarter 2020. Punch Powertrain will also transfer its current DT2- related facilities in Sint-Truiden, Belgium, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands. In turn, Groupe PSA will make a cash investment in the Joint Venture. The new Joint Venture, “Punch Powertrain PSA e-transmissions”, will supply Punch Powertrain’s compact automatic transmissions known as the DT2. This latest Joint Venture will supply 48V solutions to equip mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV), resulting in significant fuel savings and reduction in CO2 emissions, compared to regular internal combustion engine powered vehicles. A high voltage variant of the DT2 is designed for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and allows full electrically powered driving.