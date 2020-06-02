© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Swedish EG Electronics acquires WEAB

EG Electronics AB, a KAMIC Group company, has acquired all the shares in WEAB, Wermlands Elektronik AB.

The sellers are the company’s Managing Director Per Olov Olsén, Technical Director Patrik Nygren and Torsby Bygg och Montage AB. Since its inception in 1995, WEAB has had its operations in Torsby, Sweden. The company specialises at mounting printed circuit boards and cabling harnesses in small and medium runs as well as potting electronics and cabling. WEAB’s customers are primarily in automotive, defence and other industrial electronics. Following the change in ownership, the previous owners Per Olov Olsén and Patrik Nygren will continue to work for WEAB in their respective roles of Managing Director and Technical Director. “EG Electronics has collaborated with WEAB in several projects over the years and now that WEAB becomes a fully integrated part of the Electronics business area we can more clearly and efficiently offer our customers total solutions including assembly and product testing. We also believe that many of our Swedish and even Nordic customers see advantages in having production in the immediate area,” says Elisabet Österlund, head of the Electronics business area and Managing Director of EG Electronics AB, in a press release.. “We have a very positive view of EG Electronics’ takeover of operations since we are now part of a larger structure and can access additional sales resources, contacts and organisational support. It feels very inspiring to continue working to develop WEAB as a part of the Electronics business area within the KAMIC family,” adds Per Olov Olsén, Managing Director of WEAB.