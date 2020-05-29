© GPV

GPV Selects Aegis as global smart factory partner

Driven originally by accelerating customer expectations for traceability, GPV has selected Aegis’ FactoryLogix Smart digital manufacturing solution, targeting multiple values and benefits.

Danish EMS provider, GPV, has selected Aegis Software as their trusted software provider of IIoT-driven MES software With its 13 sites worldwide, GPV has proactively pursued a digital manufacturing strategy that would meet traceability requirements in conjunction with the strategic creation of a single smart factory platform, with the ability to gather and contextualize exact process and material traceability, delivering a wealth of benefits. In so doing, traceability requirements are satisfied as an added value, rather than as a cost to the operation that disparate point solutions would have otherwise represented. “Supporting our core business value of putting our customers’ insights and ideas into quality products, we needed a manufacturing software partner who displayed complementary professionalism, capability and knowledge,” says Lars Ellegaard, director of Digitalisation at GPV, in a press release. “During a time of rapid growth in our company, Aegis assisted in evolving expectations and requirements, meeting all critical needs across the enterprise as well as providing the depth of detail related to individual processes.” The scope of Aegis’ FactoryLogix adoption includes full MES, Digital Manufacturing Engineering, paperless assembly operator documentation, Lean material logistics management, intelligent production routing enforcement, local real-time dashboards and reporting, as well as enterprise Business Intelligence (BI) analytics and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) integration.