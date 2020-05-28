© Norautron

Norwegian EMS adds employees to Polish unit

The last couple of months Norautron has welcomed three new colleagues at its office in Sdunska Wola, Poland.

The company has added Jacek Koza as its newest Quality Engineer at Norautron Electronics Poland. Jacek as previous experience within quality and production of prototyping exhaust systems from the automotive industry. Before he joind Norautron Jacek worked at the construction site of a nuclear power plant in Finland as a Quality Engineer and was responsible for the Final documentation and QA. At Norautron Electronics Poland Jacek is responsible for the Quality Department. Piotr Pawlak has been employed as an Engineering Manager and will be responsible for the Engineering Department at Norautron Electronics Poland. He is an experienced production engineer with more than 12 years of experience in electronics manufacturing where he has previously worked as Product Engineer and RFQ Project Leader. Before joining Norautron in December, Piotr worked as a production engineer at another, competing electronics manufacturing company. Anatole Koliadenko is taking on the role as Key Account Manager at Norautron Electronics in Poland and will be responsible for maintaining a long-term relationship with existing customers, while also maximizing sales opportunities. He brings more than 12 years of experience within the electronics manufacturing industry and has previously worked as both an Engineering Manager and Project Leader with different EMS providers in Poland, Ukraine and Bulgaria.