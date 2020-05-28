© Daimler

Daimler’s battery production in Kamenz gradually increases production

Local battery production is described as an important success factor for Mercedes-Benz AG’s electric offensive and a key element to flexibly and efficiently meet the global demand for electrified vehicles.

The company is therefore focusing on establishing a global battery production network and is investing more than one billion Euro to this end. The network will consist of nine battery factories at seven locations in Europe, North America and Asia. Mercedes-Benz’s wholly owned subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz, Saxony will play a special role in this. As the competence centre for the global battery production network, it has been producing drivetrain batteries for electric and electrified vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and smart as well as light commercial vehicles since 2012. After the second plant went into operation in 2018, the subsidiary successively increased its production capacities and volumes. The annual production volume will soon exceed half a million battery systems for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and purely electric vehicles. The plant is also preparing for the next milestone of the product and technology brand EQ, which will also offer electric variants in the compact segment. Mercedes-Benz’s electric offensive is in full swing. The focus is clear – gradually increasing the percentage of purely electrically powered vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz Cars portfolio. By the end of this year, the company will offer five purely electric models as well as 20 plug-in hybrids. In a few years, more than ten fully electric EQ models are planned to be in series production. Accordingly, local battery production is an important success factor for Mercedes-Benz's electric offensive and the key element for meeting the global demand for electrified vehicles flexibly and efficiently. In Kamenz, about 50 kilometres from Dresden, the company has two factories that manufacture drivetrain batteries for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as batteries for 48-volt systems. Additional locations in Europe and the U.S. will soon start operations to meet global battery needs for vehicle production. Since Accumotive’s start of production, the Kamenz plant has produced well over half a million batteries based on lithium-ion technology for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as for 48-volt systems. Expanding the plant with a second battery factory that opened in 2018 was an important step for the company’s electric offensive. The company is gradually increasing its production capacities. The second battery factory at the Kamenz plant produces battery systems for the Mercedes-Benz EQC, among other things. Producing these complex lithium-ion battery requires multiple production lines that are approximately 170 meters long, each with more than 30 production stations and with a high number of production steps. “With the plant expansion and successive production ramp-up, we have now expanded production in Kamenz to such an extent that we will soon exceed an annual production volume of more than half a million lithium-ion batteries – and that number will rise,” says Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain Management.