Valoe is on schedule with both production and expected deliveries

Valoe says it will start manufacturing IBC test modules in Juva, Finland in June and cell deliveries from Lithuania to customers is scheduled to start according to plan.

Valoe Corporation’s first IBC (Interdigitated Back Contact) cells manufactured at the company’s cell plant in Lithuania have reached the set quality standards in the tests run by ISC Konstanz. The cells have been manufactured of semi-finished products provided by Valoe’s technology partner ISC Konstanz. The technology partner is one of the leading solar energy research institutes in Europe with whom Valoe signed a Development and Technology Transfer Agreement back in 2018. Based on the these test results, Valoe believes that the IBC cell plant investment and construction project, which is the most important project from the company’s strategic point of view and has lasted almost a year, will be successful. According to current estimates, the company says that it will start a pilot production of modules at its solar module factory in Juva in June 2020, and at the same time IBC cells made at its Lithuanian plant. The first cell deliveries to customers are currently expected to start in late summer 2020, provided the ramp-up of all production processes continues as planned and that. travel restrictions from Germany and Finland to Lithuania due to the Covid-19 virus do not prevent or delay the arrival of experts needed to start production in Vilnius.