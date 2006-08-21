Sirenza opens sales office in Germany

Sirenza Microdevices, Inc. announced the opening of its Central Europe sales office in Nuernberg, Germany and the appointment of Klaus Buesselmann as sales director, Central Europe.

Mr. Buesselmann has over 17 years of experience in the RF/microwave market, having served in numerous sales, purchasing, and program management and engineering management roles, most recently at Ericsson (a division previously owned by Marconi and Bosch). Mr. Buesselmann will be based out of a new sales office in Nuernberg, Germany located within the existing facility of Sirenza's subsidiary Premier Devices (PDI).



“I am very enthusiastic about the addition of Klaus to our European sales team,” stated Greg Baker, vice president, international sales. “He has a strong and diverse background in our key markets and will be strategically located in Southern Germany close to many key customers. I am confident that Klaus will help us capitalize on opportunities in this region for both PDI and SMDI products by expanding customer support and leveraging our existing sales channels.”