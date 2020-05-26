© ALLPCB

ALLPCB’s new SMT factory has launched production

On May 10 2020, ALLPCB’s new – self-operated – SMT factory in Guangde, Anhui Province, China was officially put into production.

With the rapid development within the electronics manufacturing industry, SMT technology has made leaps and bounds – and at the same time, customers have higher requirements for mounting. However, within the SMT industry there still exists many sore spots such as long placement cycles, imprecise placement and uneven quality – the list goes on. Besides, the requirements and demands of high-quality SMT products, ‘error-free’, ‘leak-free’ and ‘no reverse’, simply cannot be satisfied, the company states. So, in order to break the imbalance between supply and demand, ALLPCB launched its SMT factory, with the goal to be able to cover the entirety of China as well as being able to serve most countries and regions worldwide. Chinese manufacturing is playing an increasingly significant role in the world market. With the this high efficiency factory, the company says it aims to help customers increase their profit margins and market competitiveness, as this is what the company believes the to-be manufacturing industry requires; higher efficiency, lower cost, and higher precision. ALLPCB says it has devoted itself in SMT ultra-fast Prototype. The 3000 square metre clean workshop is equipped with electrostatic protection and central air conditioner to strictly control the temperature and humidity indoor. Its 10 production lines are all made up of the brand-new ASM Siemens series high-speed automatic placement machines imported from Germany. Equipped with more than 20 professional machines, including GKG printing machines. In addition, online AOI scanning test and X-Ray inspection are necessary processes before delivery. So far, ALLPCB has built its own PCB factory (aluminum substrate production line included), component warehouse logistics center and SMT factory. The distance between the three is only 3 kilometers. The commissioning of SMT factory has pushed the company closer to its one-stop total service goal.