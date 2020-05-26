© Schweizer

Schweizer starts production at its new location in China

Following a construction period of one and a half years, production has now started at the company’s new high-tech printed circuit board plant in Jiangsu, China.

Schweizer has invested around EUR 100 million in the new facility to date. Once the final expansion stage has been completed, the company says that the plant will have a capacity of over 7’000 square metres per day, which is roughly five times that of the German plant. ISO 9001 certification has already been successfully concluded. With its Chinese location, Schweizer is opening up access to new markets and customer groups and is able to provide a complete range of PCB technologies, ranging from simple multilayer circuit boards to future-oriented chip embedding technology from both production plants. “Today, we are a recognised technology partner for the European automotive industry. China will now enable us to present our expertise to a much broader customer base. In addition to its own sales teams in Europe and China, Schweizer has also set up distribution partnerships in North America and Japan, with Korea to follow very soon,” the company writes in a press release. The Jintan plant, located in Jiangsu province about 200 kilometres east of Shanghai, is equipped with the latest plant technologies and has a high level of machine integration and automation. The entire production process fulfils the stringent requirements for a chip embedding company with regard to cleanliness and electrostatic shielding. An experienced team of staff from China, Germany, Singapore and Taiwan, some of whom have been employed by Schweizer for many years, will make for a speedy start-up phase.