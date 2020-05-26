© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Jenoptik supplies generators to a US customer

Through its Vincorion investment, Jenoptik received a long-term order for generators that an unnamed US customer is integrating into military vehicles.

In its mechatronics business under the Vincorion brand, Jenoptik has received an order from a US manufacturer to supply a total of 730 alternators and controllers to be used in infantry fighting vehicles. The company says that the order volume is in the low double-digit million euro range and that delivery is scheduled to begin in 2021. Revenue contributions from the contract will be generated from 2021 to 2025. “Thanks to our decades of experience in the development of customized energy solutions, we play a key role in ensuring that special-purpose civilian and military vehicles operate safely, even under demanding operating conditions,” says Dr. Stefan Stenzel, head of Vincorion, in a press release.