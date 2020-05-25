© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Data Link Solutions to provide MIDS cabinet terminals to US Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded a USD 3.2 million production contract to Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace, for new Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) cabinet terminals.

The MIDS On-Ship Modernization System (MOS MOD) receives and transmits text and imagery to and from military air, ground, and maritime forces to generate mission scenarios in real-time. It is interoperable with all Link 16 systems, allowing secure data exchange between U.S. and NATO allied nations while enhancing capability with an interchangeable receiver and transmitter and high power amplifier transmission, dual-antenna reception and dual-channel ‘J-voice.’ “This smaller, lighter system will give the U.S. Navy all the functionality of previous Link 16 radio models but with improved access to line replaceable units, which enhances maintenance operations,” says Alan Dewar, director for Data Link Solutions. “The system is more than 60 percent lighter than the current configuration and has a reduced cabinet height of 48 inches.” Production will take place at BAE Systems in Wayne, New Jersey and Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Delivery is scheduled to begin in September 2020.