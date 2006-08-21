Elmos expands chip testing capability

Elmos Semiconductor AG, of Germany, has started its new test area. The area is located in the recently completed production building at the headquarters in Dortmund. All together there are more than 1,400 square meter space for the verification of semiconductor chips.

“The operation of the new test area has started according to plan. We will now expand the test area systematically with additional machines”, says Reinhard Senf, member of the board of management for production of ELMOS Semiconductor AG.



Right now ten million test steps are performed weekly. The employees work in four shifts, seven days a week around the clock. The semiconductor chips are amongst others tested with respect to their proper function under extreme conditions such as temperatures ranging from –40°C up to 150°C.



“With the start of our new chip production in Duisburg and the expansion of the test area in Dortmund we have set the basis for our future growth”, says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of ELMOS Semiconductor AG. “The additional expansion of the area will satisfy the needs of our capacity for the coming years.”



The foundation for the new production site was laid in September last year. It fulfils the high requirements for semiconductor manufacturing. The total area in the building sums up to round about 5,000 square meters on four floors.