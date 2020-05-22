© Hisense Gorenje

Gorenje reduces the number of layoffs

At the end of April, due to a sharp drop in orders and revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hisense Europe Group launched a redundancy program in four companies in Slovenia.

After adopting the criteria for determining redundant workers, the company reached an additional agreement which stated that in any Hisense Gorenje company where there are redundancies, both of the spouses or extramarital partner scan not lose their jobs, also any single parents will not be made redundant in any of the companies, the company explains in a press release. The group has also managed to reduce the number of layoffs due to business reasons at Gorenje, d. o. o. (Velenje, Slovenia) by 40%, from the originally planned 544 to 327.