© Cicor via LinkedIn

Cicor expands its clean room set up in Bronschhofen

Swiss EMS provider Cicor Group is currently expanding its site in Bronschhofen with a 60 square metre ISO Class 6 clean room.

Once completed, the company will produce high-purity electronic assemblies for the optical industry from the middle of 2020, the company states in a LinkedIn post. The company has – for this very reason – installed an industrial cleaning machine. The machine is able to clean not only assemblies from the clean room but also those from the regular production environment thanks to two separate entry points.. “With this fully ESD and cleanroom compatible cleaning machine, Cicor is able to offer its customers a combination of different washing, rinsing and drying processes. The fully automatic inline cleaning system is perfectly qualified for the cleaning of electronic assemblies in high volumes,” the company writes in the post.