PCB Connect expands with new office

Due to the PCB suppliers’ successful growth in Denmark, the company has now decided to invest further in the Danish Market.

The company is now announcing both a new employee as well as a new – bigger – office location, not to mention that it now has a regional company registered, namely PCB Connected A/S. The new office, located near the center of Aalborg, is described to be very suitable for the organisation, both based on its current size and team, as well for further expansions in the future. PCB Connect has also added a new Internal Sales Engineer to the team in Denmark, Casper Michelsen. Casper has a solid background within Internal sales positions and combined with his technical experience makes him a very good fit for the position. “We have been searching for a new team member, so we are very happy to have Casper on board. We strongly believe in our potential and possibilities to expand further in Denmark, so even if the future is extra hard to predict due to Covid-19, we still decided to expand and invest in the Danish market,”, says Johan Larsson, Managing Director from PCB Connect, in a press release. Casper himself says that he is: “very happy about our new office here in Denmark, and it’s a great place to Work. About the market, even with the Covid-19 situation, there are many orders and requests coming in and the PCB market in Denmark didn’t stopped.”