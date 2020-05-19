© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Flex taps new leadership for automotive business

Flex has named Mike Thoeny, president, Automotive Business Group, effective June 1, 2020.

Thoeny, who brings with him more than three decades of international automotive experience, including a wide range of senior leadership with P&L and engineering responsibility across product areas including safety, electrification, electronics systems and displays, will report to Paul Humphries, president, Reliability Solutions. Thoeny will have full P&L responsibility for the company’s automotive business, including commercial, customer and technology strategy and execution, worldwide. In a statement to the press, Humphries said, “We are very pleased that Mike is joining the Flex family and bringing his strong track record of disciplined execution and success in the automotive industry. He is a growth-focused technology executive with extensive experience in bringing new technology to market and we look forward to his leadership in driving continued growth in our automotive business and solidifying Flex as the partner of choice.” Prior to joining Flex, Thoeny was most recently at Aptiv, where he held technology and business leadership roles in the U.S. and Europe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and an MBA in marketing from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.