Progress is being made for BMW’s new plant in Hungary

Preparations for the future BMW Group plant in Debrecen, Hungary, have reached important milestone. Following successful preparation of the land by the City, the official handover process has now started.

In a few years, the EUR 1 billion benchmark plant will be producing both traditional cars from the BMW fleet, but also those with electronic drivetrain on the same production line. The factory in Debrecen will be the latest unit in BMW’s European production network. The new plant, which will be built in the framework of an EUR 1 billion investment, is planned to make 150,000 cars on a yearly basis, and also create 1000 jobs. These figures, however, refer to initial capacity only, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. “We are very pleased with the progress this project has made and we were able to start with first construction work on plant infrastructure as planned. We remain committed to the plans for the new plant in Debrecen. However, the global economic situation due to coronavirus pandemic has also an impact on construction, there will be adjustments to the plant construction schedule. The complex timeline is now under review, we assume the delay will be several months,” says Michele Melchiorre, Director of BMW Group Plant Debrecen, in the report.