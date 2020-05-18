© Variosystems

Variosystems provides an update on its operations

The EMS provider has provided an overview of the operational status of its manufacturing locations.

In Steinach, Switzerland, the company’s production will be back up running at normal operation as of the 25th of May. The company says that all safety measures are strictly observed and controlled during operation. In Badalgama, Sri Lanka, about 90% of the company’s workforce is either working in the factory or from home. The backlog should be made up over the next four to six weeks, the company states. However, the biggest challenge is logistics and the procurement of materials. At the facility in Southlake, USA, the company is working at full capacity with production running in a two-shift operation. Whenever possible, work is being done from home. At the company’s facility in Suzhou, China, production is running at full capacity and the day shift in production has been extended. For Ludbreg, Croatia, production is in operation until further notice, the company states. Looking at the supply chain, currently the biggest challenge is still securing supply for all locations. This is very much due to material bottlenecks due to lock-down of component production, as well as the restrictions in air traffic. The company says that currently, deliveries from and to China are delayed with up to two weeks.