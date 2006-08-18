DEK to launch new Horizon APi

DEK International has set to launch the latest addition to its printer range, the Horizon Api.

Combining the features of the Horizon series with DEK's Instinctiv™ user interface, the new Horizon APi delivers configuration of 10 seconds cycle time. This functionality will enable Horizon APi owners to assemble with the latest semiconductor packages and outlines, as well as with ultra-small SMD passive form factors.