Analysis | May 15, 2020
Global silicon wafer area shipments edge up in 1Q20
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments rose 2.7% to 2,920 million square inches in the first quarter of 2020, compared with fourth-quarter 2019 shipments of 2,844 million square inches, but dropped 4.3 percent year-over-year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
"Global silicon wafer shipments rebounded slightly in the first quarter of 2020 after declining for one year," said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. "However, with the disruptions caused by the coronavirus, market uncertainty will prevail in the upcoming quarters." Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
|4Q 2018
|1Q 2019
|2Q 2019
|3Q 2019
|4Q 2019
|1Q 2020
|Total
|3,234
|3,051
|2,983
|2,932
|2,844
|2,920
