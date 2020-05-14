© Huawei_

U.S. Government extends Huawei ban into 2021

President Donald Trump has said the ban prohibiting U.S. companies from doing business with companies deemed a national security risk will continue through at least May 2021.

The executive order, now almost a year old, bars U.S. companies from doing business with companies, like Huawei, due to national security concerns about the Chinese firm providing network infrastructure equipment, especially leading into the rollout of 5G, a Reuters report said. While Huawei has been banned from working with companies like Google on new devices, the Chinese telecom giant has received a series of temporary general licenses from the Commerce Department that have allowed it to continue supporting existing hardware with critical software updates. The state of those temporary licenses may be about to change. The most recent extension, set to expire May 15, may be the end of the road. Neither Huawei nor the Commerce Department has signaled whether another extension of the temporary license is coming. And with the original ban now extended to a year from now, the temporary licenses – or lack thereof – may just be the new normal.