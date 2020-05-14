© Ereztech General | May 14, 2020
Ereztech expands US footprint – opens precursor R&D lab
Ereztech, a provider of complete metal-organic solutions to the semiconductor industry, is opening its new research and development (R&D) lab in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.
The facility will augment the company’s existing Europe-based manufacturing operations by serving as a second source of products for U.S.-based semiconductor materials suppliers and OEMs. “This expansion brings our advanced and cost-efficient development capability close to our U.S.-based customers, allowing for not only a broader product selection, but accelerated compound development and >50% reduction in response times,” says Roman Rytov, CEO of Ereztech, in a press release. “This new facility allows us to foster partnerships and intensify cooperation with our U.S.-based customers to deliver solutions rapidly.” Dr. Robert Todd will lead the new operation. He brings more than 25 years of experience in formulation development and production to the company. At Sigma-Aldrich and ProChem International LLC, Dr. Todd led teams pursuing the synthesis of air-sensitive reagents and homogenous catalyst development for the fine chemicals, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. “My primary focus is on the development of novel homogeneous catalysts, building blocks and reagents that enable energy-efficient and economically sustainable chemical transformations of various compounds,” says Dr. Todd. “I look forward to helping our U.S.-based customers achieve next-generation geometries with their MOCVD and ALD processes leveraging novel materials.”
AT&S: revenue exceeds the one-billion-euro mark again The Austrian PCB manufacturer made solid business developments during its financial year – this despite the US – China trade conflict, Brexit and COVID-19.
Note reopens plant in Windsor – Q2 showed strong development At the end of March, the EMS provider suspended production at its plant in Windsor, UK, following the British authorities' decision to limit all unnecessary travel and industrial operations. Now, things are moving forward.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
As DRAM market enters period of price hikes, revenue drops The DRAM market has changed from falling prices and rising shipment to rising prices and falling shipment, says DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce.
Reduced operations at Incap’s factories negatively impacted the quarter The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Incap’s performance in the first quarter of 2020 while the AWS Electronics acquisition finalised in January 2020 supported the revenue growth.
Clarion Malaysia to start volume production of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solution LiDAR technology company, LeddarTech, will start volume production of its Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their manufacturing partner, Clarion Malaysia.
Tesla bucks Alameda County order, opens Fremont factory In defiance of an Alameda County restriction for “non-essential” businesses to remain closed under the State of California’s stay-at-home orders in place since mid-March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk initiated the re-opening of certain manufacturing operations at the company’s Fremont, California plant on Monday.
U.S. Government, chipmakers in talks Two U.S. chipmakers said this week that Washington has been knocking around ideas with U.S. semiconductor companies about the possibility of building chip factories in the United States.
Nordson Corporation appoints new CFO Nordson Corporation has appointed Joseph P. Kelley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2020.
Volkswagen invests in battery operations at Salzgitter The joint venture between Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt is gaining further momentum. VW moves forward to make sure the building stands ready for the JV factory.
Major suppliers file joint patent infringement lawsuit against Senju Group MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Henkel and Heraeus take the view that the solder alloy products sold by Senju Metal Industry violate a joint patent.
AT&S CFO resigns from the board for health reasons CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer will takes over the tasks on an interim basis.
Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.Load more news
