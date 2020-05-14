© Ereztech

Ereztech expands US footprint – opens precursor R&D lab

Ereztech, a provider of complete metal-organic solutions to the semiconductor industry, is opening its new research and development (R&D) lab in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

The facility will augment the company’s existing Europe-based manufacturing operations by serving as a second source of products for U.S.-based semiconductor materials suppliers and OEMs. “This expansion brings our advanced and cost-efficient development capability close to our U.S.-based customers, allowing for not only a broader product selection, but accelerated compound development and >50% reduction in response times,” says Roman Rytov, CEO of Ereztech, in a press release. “This new facility allows us to foster partnerships and intensify cooperation with our U.S.-based customers to deliver solutions rapidly.” Dr. Robert Todd will lead the new operation. He brings more than 25 years of experience in formulation development and production to the company. At Sigma-Aldrich and ProChem International LLC, Dr. Todd led teams pursuing the synthesis of air-sensitive reagents and homogenous catalyst development for the fine chemicals, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. “My primary focus is on the development of novel homogeneous catalysts, building blocks and reagents that enable energy-efficient and economically sustainable chemical transformations of various compounds,” says Dr. Todd. “I look forward to helping our U.S.-based customers achieve next-generation geometries with their MOCVD and ALD processes leveraging novel materials.”