Nypro shut down Finnish factory, axe 140

US mobile phone casing maker Nypro has decided to shut down its factory in Salo, Finland and dismiss all 140 workers.

Mikko Salmela, the chief executive, said the company had told its staff that work would end in September.



Nypro targets global customers with requirements for precision molded and decorated business equipment and telecommunication related products. Primary applications currently supported by Nypro include: mobile phones; PDA's; mechanical printer components, assemblies & disposable cartridges; laptop computer components and assemblies; hard disk drive components; consumer electronic products.