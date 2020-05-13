© LeddarTech

Clarion Malaysia to start volume production of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solution

LiDAR technology company, LeddarTech, will start volume production of its Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their manufacturing partner, Clarion Malaysia.

The Leddar Pixell is a 3D solid-state flash LiDAR with a field-of-view of 180-degree designed and tested for off-road, shuttles, robotaxis, delivery, commercial and heavy industry vehicles in addition to other robotic and automated applications. The Leddar Pixell provides highly reliable detection of pedestrians, cyclists and other obstacles in the vehicle’s vicinity and is ideal for use in perception platforms that are meant to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable road users (VRU). The solution has already been adopted by leading autonomous vehicle providers in North America, Asia and Europe, a press release reads. “At LeddarTech, we specialize in solid-state LiDAR technologies with open architecture, with more than a decade of delivering LiDAR solutions to customers operating in various harsh environmental conditions demanding 24/7 continuous operation” says Mr. Charles Boulanger CEO of LeddarTech. “Clarion Malaysia has a world-class reputation and is recognized as an exceptionally reliable, high-quality, leading Tier-1 supplier for the automotive industry, and we are pleased to announce this partnership for the production of the Leddar Pixell.” “Clarion Malaysia is delighted to partner with LeddarTech for the production of the Leddar Pixell.” adds Mr. TK Tan, Managing Director of Clarion Malaysia. “We have a deep understanding of the automotive industry and the high standards that are expected in manufacturing, and we look forward to this partnership with LeddarTech to bring the Pixell to the market with our world-class automotive manufacturing expertise.”