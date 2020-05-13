© LeddarTech Electronics Production | May 13, 2020
Clarion Malaysia to start volume production of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solution
LiDAR technology company, LeddarTech, will start volume production of its Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their manufacturing partner, Clarion Malaysia.
The Leddar Pixell is a 3D solid-state flash LiDAR with a field-of-view of 180-degree designed and tested for off-road, shuttles, robotaxis, delivery, commercial and heavy industry vehicles in addition to other robotic and automated applications. The Leddar Pixell provides highly reliable detection of pedestrians, cyclists and other obstacles in the vehicle’s vicinity and is ideal for use in perception platforms that are meant to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable road users (VRU). The solution has already been adopted by leading autonomous vehicle providers in North America, Asia and Europe, a press release reads. “At LeddarTech, we specialize in solid-state LiDAR technologies with open architecture, with more than a decade of delivering LiDAR solutions to customers operating in various harsh environmental conditions demanding 24/7 continuous operation” says Mr. Charles Boulanger CEO of LeddarTech. “Clarion Malaysia has a world-class reputation and is recognized as an exceptionally reliable, high-quality, leading Tier-1 supplier for the automotive industry, and we are pleased to announce this partnership for the production of the Leddar Pixell.” “Clarion Malaysia is delighted to partner with LeddarTech for the production of the Leddar Pixell.” adds Mr. TK Tan, Managing Director of Clarion Malaysia. “We have a deep understanding of the automotive industry and the high standards that are expected in manufacturing, and we look forward to this partnership with LeddarTech to bring the Pixell to the market with our world-class automotive manufacturing expertise.”
As DRAM market enters period of price hikes, revenue drops The DRAM market has changed from falling prices and rising shipment to rising prices and falling shipment, says DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce.
Reduced operations at Incap’s factories negatively impacted the quarter The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Incap’s performance in the first quarter of 2020 while the AWS Electronics acquisition finalised in January 2020 supported the revenue growth.
Clarion Malaysia to start volume production of LeddarTech’s LiDAR solution LiDAR technology company, LeddarTech, will start volume production of its Pixell Cocoon LiDAR Module with their manufacturing partner, Clarion Malaysia.
Tesla bucks Alameda County order, opens Fremont factory In defiance of an Alameda County restriction for “non-essential” businesses to remain closed under the State of California’s stay-at-home orders in place since mid-March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk initiated the re-opening of certain manufacturing operations at the company’s Fremont, California plant on Monday.
Sponsored content by SMT RentingElectronic Manufactures can improve their cash position The world is facing enormous upheaval due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For all companies, the health of their employees and their relatives is top priority but at the same time they need to continue their operations as much as possible.
U.S. Government, chipmakers in talks Two U.S. chipmakers said this week that Washington has been knocking around ideas with U.S. semiconductor companies about the possibility of building chip factories in the United States.
Nordson Corporation appoints new CFO Nordson Corporation has appointed Joseph P. Kelley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2020.
Volkswagen invests in battery operations at Salzgitter The joint venture between Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt is gaining further momentum. VW moves forward to make sure the building stands ready for the JV factory.
Major suppliers file joint patent infringement lawsuit against Senju Group MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Henkel and Heraeus take the view that the solder alloy products sold by Senju Metal Industry violate a joint patent.
AT&S CFO resigns from the board for health reasons CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer will takes over the tasks on an interim basis.
Keith Bryant joins Swedish developer of X-ray sources Stockholm-based Excillum, a company focused on high-end microfocus and nanofocus X-ray sources, announces that it has recruited Keith Bryant to the company.
Everflow JV to manufacture Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Nusaned Investment and Schmid Group have closed the JV transaction in Saudi Arabia focusing on manufacturing and technology development in the field of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB).
GPV shows stable developments despite ongoing pandemic Danish electronics manufacturer, GPV, managed to deliver satisfying results during the first quarter – despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanmina achieves MDSAP certification at several facilities EMS provider Sanmina says that it has achieved Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification at its facilities in Malaysia, Singapore and Sweden.
China enters the top-10 among semi suppliers HiSilicon is the first China-based semiconductor supplier to be ranked in the top-10.
Eltos continues to invest in its machine park Italian PCB manufacturer, Eltos SpA, is continuing to invest to update its operations. The company recently added new Schmoll Speedmaster 5-250 multi-spindle drilling machines – the company also has plans for further investment for 2020.
Schoeller Electronics in preliminary bankruptcy proceedings German PCB manufacturer Schoeller Electronics Systems GmbH has entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. Business operations continue regardless.
Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs A WARN notice filed with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month indicates that Hutchinson Technology Inc. plans to permanently layoff 110 of its 550 employees at its Eau Claire facility.
AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components EMS provider Celestica has been contracted by AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) to produce critical components for air purifier respirator systems used in frontline efforts to combat COVID-19.
Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner Over the past two decades, medical device companies have moved away from the complexities of building products so that they can focus on product IP, handing over most aspects of manufacturing operations to electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers.
Plejd increases its volumes at Note During the fourth quarter of 2018, Swedish EMS provider Note announced a collaboration with Swedish smart lighting company Plejd. So far, that collaboration has developed far beyond expectations.
Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19 Palomar Technologies says that the company has seen an increase in requests from customers manufacturing critical components needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.
BMK and Digi-Key expands their strategic collaboration BMK and Digi-Key announces that the companies have expanded their strategic cooperation and signed a partnership agreement.
Kuka to supply 50 robots to an e-mobility provider Kuka system partner, SAR Elektronic GmbH, is building five fully-automated production and inspection lines for an unnamed German automotive supplier. Around 50 robots from Kuka will make up the lines.
Synapse Electronique adds two Universal Instruments lines Canadian OEM and EMS provider Synapse Electronique has integrated two Universal Instruments Fuzion Platform production lines in its Shawinigan, Quebec facility.Load more news
Most Read
- Five factors to consider when selecting an EMS partner
- Intel expands MaaS offerings with purchase of Moovit
- Hutchinson Technology to start COVID-19 related layoffs
- AirBoss Defense Group turns to Celestica to manufacture respirator components
- Palomar Technologies responds to urgent manufacturing to address COVID-19