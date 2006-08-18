Foxconn may produce Apple laptops

Apple is looking for a third contract manufacturer in Taiwan for its MacBook. According to DigiTimes, Foxconn Electronics has a "good chance of becoming the new partner.

An EDN-report notes that Asustek Computer currently produces Apple's MacBook, while Quanta Computer manufacturers the MacBook Pro. In addition to iPods, Foxconn is a contract manufacturer for Apple's desktops.