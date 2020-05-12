© intel

U.S. Government, chipmakers in talks

Two U.S. chipmakers said this week that Washington has been knocking around ideas with U.S. semiconductor companies about the possibility of building chip factories in the United States.

As reported by Reuters, an Intel spokesman, William Moss, said in an emailed statement that the company is in fact talking with the U.S. Department of Defense about bolstering domestic sources for microelectronics and other related technology. In the statement, Intel’s William Moss said, “Intel is well positioned to work with the U.S. government to operate a U.S.-owned commercial foundry and supply a broad range of secure microelectronics.” Intel CEO Bob Swan, in a letter to the DOD in late March and seen by Reuters this week, stressed the critical timing of idea: “This is more important than ever, given the uncertainty created by the current geopolitical environment.” A second company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), confirmed to Reuters that the company is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Commerce about the possibility of a new factory buildout. TSMC Spokeswoman Nina Kao said, “We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the U.S., but there is no concrete plan yet.”