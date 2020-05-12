© Nordson

Nordson Corporation appoints new CFO

Nordson Corporation has appointed Joseph P. Kelley Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2020.

Mr. Kelley will succeed Gregory A. Thaxton, who previously announced his plans to retire. Upon Mr. Kelley’s start date, Mr. Thaxton will become Executive Vice President to the Company until he retires on August 28, 2020. Mr. Kelley brings over 25 years of financial and operational expertise to the role. Since 2015, he has served as chief financial officer of Materion , an advanced materials company. “As Nordson focuses on our next chapter of profitable growth, I am excited to welcome Joe to our executive leadership team. We are committed to advancing Nordson’s long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, diversifying through acquisition, leveraging the Nordson Business System and focusing on talent development. Joe’s operational experience, proven financial leadership and progressive viewpoint will make him an excellent business partner in achieving these goals,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nordson. “As a Cleveland native, I’ve always admired Nordson, as a high-quality industrial precision technology company. Naga has a compelling vision for Nordson’s future, and I am excited to partner with him and the executive leadership team at this special time in the Company’s history,” adds Mr. Kelley.